Make celebrations responsible this Diwali

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Diwali is here and as we shake off the election excitement and careen into the celebratory weekend, the rangoli, fireworks, and kandeel-lined streets indicate that the city has started celebrating the festival of lights. The rain though is being a literal and metaphorical dampener to the festivities.

Put the accent on responsible this year. Factor in the climate when you mark this beautiful, colourful festival. Curb wastage and watch that you dispose of the waste in designated wet and dry bins. Play a part in trying to decline both air and noise pollution.

The anti-noise pollution movement has been gaining momentum in the past few years. When we make environment the centre of our celebrations, they gain so much more depth and meaning.

It means you are looking outside the narrow lens of 'I, Me and Myself' and paying attention to the world at large.

It would also be well to resist all attempts at communalising the festival by branding those who advocate for a less polluted and safer Diwali by avoiding firecrackers as anti-Hindu. Do not fall into this trap. See through the designs of those who work to deliberately create schisms in the society.

Safety is the priority. Those who burst firecrackers must do so with that in mind. Open spaces are hard to find in this city where even an inch of spare space is considered a luxury. Keep away from very crowded spaces.

Take into account too, the erratic weather. Evening showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning mean we need to be more considerate about pedestrians and those riding vehicles, who do find it challenging to be on the road at these times.

Make it safe, make it celestial and make it inclusive. That is the real spirit of Diwali.

