Make every step matter with these five Fitbit bands

When it comes to reaching your fitness goals, steps are just the beginning hence here's a list of five Fitbit bands to track every part of your day

Fitbit tracks every part of your day like activity, food, exercise, weight and sleep—to help you find your fit, stay motivated, and see how small steps make a big impact. Track activity, exercise, food, weight, sleep and more, for real-time information about your day and night with these five fitbits from Amazon store.

1. Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire HR is a friendly heart rate and fitness tracker for every day that helps you build healthy habits. This encouraging companion motivates you to reach your weight and fitness goals and even enjoy the journey with 24/7 heart rate, workout features, calorie burn tracking, goal celebrations, sleep stages, reminders to move and up to 5 days of battery life. You can buy this Fitbit Inspire for a discounted price of Rs 8,271. Shop here

2. Fitbit Charge 2

Make every beat count with Fitbit Charge 2 - the all new heart rate and fitness wristband built for all-day, workouts and beyond. Pure pulse continuous heart rate makes it easy to maximize workouts, better track calorie burn and get a snapshot of your cardio fitness level, while all day activity and auto sleep tracking, lets you see how your whole routine adds up. Record your workouts with multi-sport modes to see real-time workout stats on screen or rely on smart track to automatically record select exercises for you. You can buy this Fitbit Charge 2 for a discounted price of Rs 8,790. Shop here

3. Fitbit Versa Lite

Open a world of possibilities with Fitbit versa lite edition, the versatile, everyday smartwatch. Core fitness and smart features like activity, sleep and 24/7 heart rate tracking, notifications, apps and 4 plus day battery life, plus bold color choices and an easy one-button design. You can buy this Fitbit Versa Lite for a discounted price of Rs 14,870. Shop here

4. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness

Get a deeper understanding of your body, your health and your progress with Fitbit charge 3. This water resistant advanced health and fitness tracker does more than count steps it tracks 24/7 heart rate, calorie burn, 15+ exercises, goal progress, sleep and more. Every day, you’ll find valuable insights about your health that will empower you to take action, improve yourself and reach your goals. Water resistant to 50m. You can buy this Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness for a discounted price of Rs 12,598. Shop here

5. Fitbit Versa Health

Meet Fitbit Versaan all-day companion that helps you live your best life. Run your day with wireless payments, notifications, quick replies, apps, music and 4+ day battery life. This lightweight, swim-proof watch empowers you to reach health and fitness goals with actionable insights, personalised guidance, on-screen workouts and more. Plus, wear it your way with fresh accessories and clock faces. You can buy this Fitbit Versa Health for a discounted price of Rs 19,552. Shop here