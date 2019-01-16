Make in Mumbai

things-to-do

Somaiya Vidyavihar's Maker Mela offers fertile ground for inventions and ideas

Somaiya's Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory will once again play host to another edition of Maker Mela where this DIY-encouraging platform will celebrate innovations across disciplines, and feature talks by eminent personalities.

"Our focus has always been on encouraging innovation and sharing knowledge. We believe when you provide platforms for collaboration and innovation, the barriers of age, language and nationality melt, and the power of the 'idea' shines through," said Samir Somaiya, president, Somaiya Vidyavihar. "We are happy that we have been able to play a role as facilitators," he added. The Guide picks four cool ideas that deserve a dekho.

ON: January 17 to 19, 9 am to 5 pm

AT: Somaiya Campus, Vidyavihar East.

LOG ON TO: makermela.com

Veer Bavishi (eight years)

Maker of: Suraksha - A complete home security system

Suraksha is capable of detecting burglaries, a fire, gas leaks as well as monitoring the heartbeat of senior citizens. Veer Bakshi is the brilliant mind behind the invention. What's more, the avid tech wiz is all of eight years.

Gurbaksh Singh (30 years)

Maker of: Chai-Fi

Though a product that could provide Internet services to hardworking individuals across India during their tea break without any additional equipment may sound too good to be true, 30-year-old techie Gurbaksh Singh has brought life to Chai-Fi, a tea-kettle that doubles as a Hotspot, powering itself with heat generated from your hot evening tea.

Hridisha Podder (16 years)

Maker of: Rail coach waste collection system

The waste disposal problem in railway coaches in the country has often caused problems to passengers travelling long distances. But Hridisha Podder from Agartala realises the importance of cleanliness and has gone on to develop a system that collects and disposes waste right from where most passengers dispose it — out the window.

Mukund Shah (83 years)

Maker of: DIY products

Proving that when it comes to creativity, age is just a number, this octogenarian is doing his bit to curb environmental pollution. Mumbaikar Mukund Shah can turn used syringes into pens and fashion items out of used plastic caps, nail polish containers and mint boxes. Giving new life to common household discarded items, he wants to teach the art of DIY to children.

