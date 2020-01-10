Make in Mumbai

Here's something for those who have a scientific bent of mind and for those who believe in a DIY culture. Maker Mela is an annual festival run by college students, which makes use of information technology, mechanics, agriculture, food, and arts and crafts to encourage people to come up with their own innovations.

The event returns for its fifth edition this weekend in a bigger and better avatar. Organised by Somaiya Riidl (Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory), it is a platform where you have a nine-year-old innovator, Veer Bavishi, come up with two projects to prevent road accidents.

ON January 10 and 11, 10 am

AT Somaiya Vidyavihar, Vidya Nagar, Vidyavihar.

CALL 67283000

