Make it a vegan good day

As the festive season gets underway in full swing, the idea of sweets automatically comes to mind. However, if you are vegan, more often than not, one tends to veer towards cakes and bakes instead of traditional Indian mithai. But if you crave for desi desserts, and are vegan, we have a solution for you.

Chef Riddhima Sood will be holding a workshop that will include a vegan rasgulla, a recipe that she crafted from her own experience while she was pregnant. This first session by Sood will share refined sugar-free options to experiment with and also aims to offer participants ideas to improve their vegan culinary skills.

On October 30, 4 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,800

Have you ever wondered if there is a connection between meat, protein and the ongoing pandemic? Hosted by health awareness and sustainable lifestyle platform, Sharan India, a special talk with Dr Nandita Shah, and nutritionists Shalu Nijhawan and Vinita Punjabi will decode the scenario and discuss the possibilities.

On November 1, 12 noon onwards

Log on to insider.in

