Make it your way

This art workshop will get kids to design mini stories, drawing inspiration from a fold-out picture book

.

It is true that creativity inspires more creativity. Flying Tricycle, founded by Madhumita Srivastava and Anika Goelka, has applied this principle to their upcoming art workshop for kids. Tara Books is a Chennai-based publisher whose list includes delightful hand-crafted books for children that represent the Indian landscape in all its natural hues and shades. Their picture book, Knock Knock! is a fold-out story written by a Japanese author where the protagonist, a young girl, climbs the stairs of a building looking for her lost teddy bear. As the pages of the book open sideways and upwards alternatively, she finds her missing toy when the story ends. The workshop will encourage kids to make their own mini fold-out stories by seeking inspiration from this book's creative presentation.

As their tagline suggests, the fold-out stories could open the door to anything: a library full of books, a secret Santa hide-out or a lush tropical garden. "The workshop will enable kids to harness their imagination, transform ideas into tangible artwork and most of all, learn to express freely, confidently and in a style that is distinctly their own," Srivastava says.

On August 10, 11 am to 1 pm

At Art Lounge, 1st Floor, KarimChambers, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9819628366 (forregistrations)

Cost Rs 1,200

