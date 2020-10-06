Make subways worthy of use by the public

The pump in the subway is usually switched off

The east-west railway subway at Naigaon is always flooded with water, rain or no rain, and locals are at their wits' end negotiating this stretch to cross from one side to another.

A report in this paper was about this particular subway, but it could have been about other subways in the city too, many of which have so many problems.

These may not be only Railway subways, a couple of them may not be very close to stations either. We include subways that are designed to help people cross the road safely and are in very poor shape.

Many of these underground facilities are not used to the optimum by the public. Some, of course, may be simply too lazy to use the subway given that they have staircases leading inside and out. Some people prefer to walk on the road and cross junctions.

Yet, there are also a couple of reasons why some never use the subway. Many a time, these facilities are flooded with rainwater. They give out a foetid smell and since they are virtually closed, you see mosquitoes because of the stagnant water.

There are stray dogs inside at times. Unsavoury elements have made lesser-used subways their haunt. Many a time they are filthy too, as they may not have been cleaned for days or are a home literally for some people.

Sporadic reports have talked about the need for good lighting as poor lighting at times, makes them a convenient spot for criminals.

When subways were made, they were created with the aim of better traffic flow, with pedestrians using them and the disruption to traffic on main roads getting reduced.

Yet, considering the state that they are in, several pedestrians think it is wiser to risk facing the traffic on our roads. Pay attention to subways and undertake repairs to make them truly worthy of use by the public.

