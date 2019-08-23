Make up artist Sahil Malhotra dips his brush in his own soul to create best visuals

culture

A picture of make-up artist Sahil Malhotra

In this world of stereotypes, Sahil Malhotra broke through those barriers and rose as an exceptional makeup artist. Aforetime, he has been enthralling everyone with his art and style. His approach to style is simple yet unique: as he believes in going beyond the conventional way of makeup.

Through these years, Sahil as a young artist has been able to establish his grounds in the makeup industry. He studied artistry of Make-Up Designory in Los Angeles, USA and Baku, Azerbaijan and thereafter Hairstyling from Blossom Kochhar. With fusion of experience and excellency in his work, he’s considered to be profoundly demanded in the market. Thailand, Canada, LA, Udaipur, Mussoorie, Chandigarh, Bihar, Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Karnal, Panipat, Ludhiana, Jhansi and an endless list of places around the globe, Sahil has immersed many hearts and minds with his work.

With sincere practice and diligent hard work, he further instigated his forever cherished dream of House Of Beauty as a celebrity makeup artist. Along with flourishing list of eminent personalities, like Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Shamita Shetty, VJ Gaelyn, Anisha Butt, Tanaaz Bakhtiyar, Kubra Seth and many more. Sahil has become one of the dynamic creative forces of the industry, his work was featured in various magazines like La Fiesta Magazine and even has collaborated along with numerous fashion designers like Pernia Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, Gaurav Gupta, Samant Chauhan, Kanika Goyal Label, many more.

To add on to the ceaseless list of collaborations, he has worked as a makeup partner at events like Crowning Glory 2016, Mrs Face of the Year 2017, India Style Fest and many more. Sahil has the ability to tailor a truly spellbinding ensemble for his clients which made dignified for numerous awards like ‘Best Makeup Designer North India’ at International Excellence Awards 2019, ‘The Most Promising Makeup Artist 2016’ at Ravishing Beauty & Wellness Awards, ‘The Most Promising Makeup Artist 2016’ at Star Fashion Week and Meri Pehchan Award Season

