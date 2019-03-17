Make up tips: Skip the kajal and look much younger

famous-personalities

Ditch smoky eyes for this fresh look, built on skipping the make-up essential, making you look younger

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Over the ages, kajal has been an integral part of the Indian beauty regime. However, today's millennials are ditching the make-up essential and opting for a no-kajal, natural look instead. Ironically, kajal was introduced into people's beauty regime as it was the only natural make-up available. "Kajal is a refined version of surma, which was initially applied for its health benefits, before it became part of our style statement. It made a comeback with Bipasha Basu's look in Jism — the bold kohl and smoky eyes. But, some of Bollywood's biggest actresses like Alia Bhatt still have a baby face. They don't need too much make-up. The whole idea is to give them a young appearance. So, the pretty, soft and delicate look is now in, making the natural look more preferable than sexy and hot," explains stylist and make-up artist Aditi Mittal.



Aditi Mittal

The look also makes things easier for working women, who have a tough time trying to keep their kajal intact given the humidity and the smudging it results in by the end of the day. All you need for this look is dewy skin. That's why highlighters are the next big essential. "You want your skin to look glossy, not shiny. Keep it well-moisturised to give it a natural glow and to make you look younger and fresh, since kajal can make your eyes look tired," advises Mittal.

Dos and don'ts

If you have fairer skin, opt for a highlighter with silver undertones. Choose one with a white gold undertone if you want a tanned, sun-kissed look.

If you have olive skin, don't opt for a highlighter with silver undertones as it could make your skin look grey. Use one with an orange-gold undertone.

Make sure you have some contour that is one shade darker than your skin tone.

It might be a muted look but you still need to pay attention to your eyes. So, curl your lashes and apply thick coats of mascara to define your eyes.

A glossy lipstick in neutral shades like coral or pink works better with this look. Stay away from dark chocolate or pop red, as it will take away the innocence of the look.

Use a dewy setting spray after you have applied your make-up to ensure it stays intact.

It's best to skip this if you have oily skin, or be prepared to do regular touch-ups with compact powder. Your face could end up looking too shiny. Also, pick matte products as far as possible.

Do the base of your make-up an hour before you have to step out, as your skin takes time to accept the product. An hour gives it time to set; you can then apply the highlighter depending on how oily your skin gets.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates