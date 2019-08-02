Make-up to weather a storm

things-to-do

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta debuts in the cosmetics space and tells you how to win the make-up vs Mumbai rain battle

Masaba Gupta in her touch Me Not Lipstick and nail paint

The city isn't done with the showers, and several women are abandoning their make-up regime before stepping out of home, opting to do a rushed job when they reach work for fear of the look getting ruined in the rain. But picking the right products go a long way in ensuring that your face isn't washed out in the downpour. Designer Masaba Gupta, who completed a decade in the industry last week, launched her line of lipsticks and nail paints in both, bright and earthy tones.

"Choose make-up that personifies you," she suggests, sharing that when she first started wearing make-up, she chose colours lighter than her skin. But with more options available now, she is able to express herself with a whole range of bold shades that go with her personality. "Beauty is not an idea that can be boxed. There is no right kind of beauty, and I have tried to represent the many faces of beauty, and find shades to match multiple skin tones that you see on Indian women." The Guide got Gupta to share tips on selecting and wearing make-up in the monsoon.



Rakul Preet Singh in the Nimbu Paani shade

Base and eye make-up

A sharp and bold water-proof kajal that makes your eyes pop is necessary because monsoon is all about the bare essentials. Using a gentle hydrating cleanser and an oil-free moisturiser are the two practices Gupta swears by. If you do want some make-up, avoid heavy foundations and concealers and opt for a lighter and breathable tinted moisturiser or BB cream. Avoid mascara, but if you can't then choose a smudge-proof formula with curl-lock technology.



The prints include The Masaba Palm, Cow Print and Tiger Lily. Pic/Ashish Raje

Nail care

Matching lipstick and nail paint is a classic combination you can't go wrong with — something Gupta incorporated in the first of the series of cosmetics when she realised she was looking for such products herself. Wear a shade that is in contrast to the gloomy monsoon season. Go for cool tones that make the season brighter, or warm shades that personify nostalgia, which pretty much describes the Mumbai monsoon. Nail care is more important, though. It's vital to use a not-so-harsh yet effective remover that is acetone free.



Sobhita Dhulipala in Gupta's Femme Fatale shade

Lip sync

The ideal texture to aim for in your lipstick is velvet matte. It's creamy in texture and moisturising as well as nourishing — something we tend to forget about when looking for a lipstick that is long lasting. The matte texture makes sure it stays on for six to eight hours at least. Let your lipstick be the hero of your make-up for the day. Go for fierce and unapologetic pink tones that also make you nostalgic about your first lipstick and the sacred relationship you shared with it. Unfiltered and humble nudes are ideal if you have a long day at work and need to step out later.

Log on to www.houseofmasaba.net, www.nykaa.com

Cost Rs 190 (nail paint); Rs 599 (lipstick); Rs 275 (remover)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates