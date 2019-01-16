Make way for Ravi Dubey as the new host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li" Champs

television

The last season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs enjoyed an immensely successful run of over nine months, introducing audiences to singers like Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikwad and Jayas Kumar amongst others

Ravi Dubey

After ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by some phenomenally talented child singers from across the country, Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is back.

The last season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs enjoyed an immensely successful run of over nine months, introduced audiences to fine singers like Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikwad and 'Chhote Bhagwaan' Jayas Kumar amongst others. Taking the legacy of recognizing child singers and giving them a platform to discover their talent at such a young age forward, the show once again has set out to scout for a fresh new batch of young music aspirants. The latest on the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is that the show is all set to welcome - Ravi Dubey on board as their new host.

The very talented Ravi Dubey who has been winning hearts with his acting and hosting skills is happy to be back on Zee TV 3 years after playing the title role in one of the most popular shows on Indian television - Jamai Raja. He said, "I share a strong connection with kids and really enjoy being around them. I decided to be part of the show because 23 years after its first season went on air, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa continues to be the most definitive platform for singing in the country. It has managed to stay relevant for audiences by constantly reinventing itself and I have great regards for the calibre of talent the show has picked and groomed over the years."

He added, "I thoroughly enjoy hosting as much as I love acting and over the years, I have developed a certain penchant for hosting television shows. I am happy to be a part of a prestigious show like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and considering I've been an integral part of Zee TV's journey over the years, it's always good to be back home."

Here's wishing Ravi all the very best for hosting in new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs!

