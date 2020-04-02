Make your own kulfi

Kulfi makes for an essential part of the dessert culture of Mumbai. It is usually made with full-fat milk and is often served with vermicelli, rose syrup and roasted almond flakes. But you can make your version using any dry fruit and milk with some help from this version by Subhash Shirke, of Bombay Vintage. He has memories of going out for a walk as a child with his family and stopping by to enjoy malai kulfi from a street side kiosk. "We wanted to bring a taste of nostalgia to the menu and wanted to celebrate food from many communities of Mumbai. Serve it in a cutting chai glass filled with rabdi and top it with sev and dry fruits," he suggests.

Recipe: Cutting Malai Kulfi

Yield: 6 kulfis Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 litre full-fat milk

1/3rd cup full-fat cream

100 gm crumbled khoya (also known as dried milk solids)

1 tbsp milk powder (optional)

80 to 100 gm sugar (to taste)

20 gm dry fruits (mix of almonds, cashews, pistachios)

5 gm cardamom powder

For the assembly of the dish (measurements per serving)

50 gm boiled falooda sev

30 gm sweet rabdi (optional)

10 ml rose syrup

10 gm roasted and grated almonds (for garnish)

Instructions

1. Heat whole milk on a heavy-bottomed pan. Add heavy cream to it once warm. Allow the mixture to come to a boil and then reduce the heat to medium.

2. Let the milk simmer for half an hour; keep stirring it in between. When the milk is thick, add crumbled khoya, milk powder and mix.

3. Keep mixing this till the khoya dissolves. Add the sugar followed by crushed dry fruits. Once the mixture is thick, let it cool down.

4. Add cardamom powder and mix. Let the mixture cool down completely.

5. Once that is done, pour the mixture into kulfi moulds. Freeze for about five to six hours till completely set.

Assembly

Remove the kulfi from the moulds and place it into small glasses. Top the kulfi with falooda sev and rabdi, and drizzle the rose syrup on top. Garnish with a sprinkle of grated almonds and serve.

