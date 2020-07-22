Makers drop first look poster of Zarina Wahab's short film 'Kashmiriyat'

Makers of the upcoming short film 'Kashmiryat' on Tuesday issued the first look poster of the film starring senior actor Zarina Wahab. The first look poster features Wahab with her head partially covered with a white-coloured cloth and a black shawl can be seen wrapped around her shoulders. A map of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is also seen in the background of the poster.

FIRST LOOK... Divyansh Pandit’s next short film #Kashmiriyat - starring #ZarinaWahab - to release on 12 Aug 2020 on #YouTube... Produced by Ashutosh Pandit... Wild Buffaloes Entertainment presentation... Poster... pic.twitter.com/ReqMxlZWcF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2020

The short film, based on the age-old values of 'Kashmiriyat,' has been directed by Divyansh Pandit and has been produced by Wild Buffaloes Entertainment and Ashutosh Pandit.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster of the film on Twitter.

"FIRST LOOK... Divyansh Pandit's next short film #Kashmiriyat - starring #ZarinaWahab - to release on 12 Aug 2020 on #YouTube... Produced by Ashutosh Pandit... Wild Buffaloes Entertainment presentation... Poster," he tweeted The upcoming short film will release on YouTube on August 12.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever