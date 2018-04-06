Makers of Blackmail hail Irrfan's performance in Blackmail as his best

Portraying the unusual and complex role with ease, Irrfan has been receiving appreciation from all quarters



Irrfan Khan

Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo's Blackmail starring Irrfan hits the screens today. Starring Irrfan in an unusual and quirky avatar, makers touted Blackmail to be his best performance till date. Irrfan portrays the character of Dev, who is so engrossed in his work that he can barely make time for his wife. One day when he decides to surprise her by going home early with a bouquet of flowers, he is left shocked to watch his wife in bed with her ex-lover.

While normally a man would opt for two options either kill his wife or kill his wife's lover, Dev aka Irrfan decides to blackmail the wife's lover. Portraying the unusual and complex role with ease, Irrfan has been receiving appreciation from all quarters. Makers, Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo, in fact, feel Blackmail is Irrfan's best performance.

Talking about the national award winning actor Bhushan Kumar said, "Irrfan left us all bowled with Hindi Medium but after watching the final cut of Blackmail, the actor reiterates his acting prowess. Blackmail required Irrfan to play a serious middle-class man while showcasing his quirky side and the actor has delivered a performance of a lifetime."

Director Abhinay Deo who worked with the actor for the first time said, "The script demanded the character of Dev to be brought to life on celluloid in a very convincing manner. While I had complete confidence in Irrfan's talent, he bowled me over once the camera got rolling. It is very important for an actor and director to be on the same page while delivering in front of the camera, with Irrfan it was an effortless association as he had a deeper nuanced understanding for the portrayal of Dev. I can proudly say that this is one seasoned performance by Irrfan."

Blackmail is being touted as the best dark comedies in the recent time with appreciation and rave reviews pouring in from all quarters. The Irrfan starrer is being hailed by not just the critics but also industry veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor amongst others.

Starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others, Blackmail has generated immense buzz amongst the audience.

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo, hits the screen today.

Also read: Blackmail gets thumbs from Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates