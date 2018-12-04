Makers of Kedarnath use real footage of calamity to depict the floods

bollywood

Kedarnath makers made use of real footages of the destructive floods shot by media channels and the local people who witnessed the floods in Uttarakhand back in 2013

A still from Kedarnath

Abhishek Kapoor directorial 'Kedarnath' which is set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods, showcases real footage of the calamity to depict the floods. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan.

The makers of the film made use of real footages of the destructive floods shot by media channels and the local people who witnessed the floods in Uttarakhand back in 2013. Apart from creating visual effects to depict the scale of the destruction, the makers opted for real-life footage for Kedarnath. This will take the audience back in the time when the severe calamity took place.

The trailer and songs of Kedarnath have been garnering a lot of positive response from cinephiles. The film tells the story of a girl Mukku who takes a pilgrimage to the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains, where she meets and falls in love with a boy Mansoor who becomes her guide.

As they grow closer along the journey, they face many obstacles, including familial disapproval and contrasting backgrounds. When the sudden rains of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods devastate the region, the couple is forced to survive against the elements and face the ultimate test of their love.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres in just 3 days.

