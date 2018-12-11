Makers of KGF unveil the teaser of Mouni Roy's special number Gali Gali

regional-cinema

Mouni Roy oozes her oomph even in the 18 seconds teaser. Mouni is already being hailed by her fans for her dancing skills and now will enthral the audience yet again with Gali Gali

Recently actress Mouni Roy and Yash wrapped the shooting of their special number 'Gali Gali' from KGF and now the makers have unveiled the teaser of the song. The actress is all set to enthral the audience with her seductive moves in the songs.

Ritesh Sidhwani took to his twitter handle and tweeted, "The peppiest dance number is about to unleash.

KGF showcases the story of Rocky (Yash) who aims to win the world and conquer the bloodiest gold mine. KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.

The film is made in five languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The magnum opus traces the period of the glory of the gold mine and gives insights into the history of the mines located in Karnataka.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur WHILE Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

KGF would mark Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such. The period drama traces the tenure of the late '70s and will be made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which is slated to release on 21st December 2018.

