Makers of Sanjivani hold a special screening for doctors, see photos

television

The screening held by Sanjivani makers was an initiative to thank their doctors. The screening was held at a multiplex in Juhu

Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, and Surbhi Chandna. Picture Courtesy: PR Images

The television show, Sanjivani is making a comeback after 17 years. While they have retained Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli there are new additions to this show, Surbhi Chandna, and Namit Khanna. The makers of the show held a special screening for the actors of the show and their doctors as a tribute to them. The screening was held at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai.

The motive of this screening was to understand the importance of doctors in our lives and to thank them for their significant contribution to society, which is also Sanjivani's storyline. The makers kickstarted their innovative initiative called #ThankYouDoctor through this event to acknowledge and recognise the efforts of the doctors who stay the unsung saviours for the life and triumph of ever individual.



The star cast of the show with their doctors at Sanjivani's screening.

As per the theme, the entire cast came with their family doctors who helped them time and again with their health issues and at the time of medical emergencies, which is basically what Sanjivani is also all about. This screening was held two weeks prior to the show's launch amidst extreme hype as Sanjivani remains one of the most loved shows of all times.



Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna with the doctor.

The first season of this show left a deep impact on people and their lives and the audience is extremely excited to witness this slice-of-life show. Sanjivani revolves around the personal and professional lives of doctors and the kind of positivity that surrounds them. It also shows the positive aura they exude and how they help their patients and keep them above their own lives!

The show will see big names like Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli who were also the lead cast of the first season of Sanjivani. Joining them this time will be Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The show is being produced by Sidharth Malhotra and will air on Star Plus from August 12, 2019.

Also Read: Telly Tattle: Surbhi Chandna is the new doctor in the house; Shivin Narang-Sonali Kukreja dating?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates