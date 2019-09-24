Makeup artist Kunal Chopra's growth and success in beauty industry is unstoppable

Kunal Chopra is a well-renowned makeup artist. He worked as an engineer but one day realised that his interest is more in the creative field. Kunal's mother had a reputed name in the beauty industry and under her guidance, he learned about makeup and beauty. To educate himself about beauty, hair, cosmetology, Kunal went to learn about it in different parts of the worlds.

He got trained under the world's renowned hairstyle artist, Georgiy Kot in Sochi, Russia in the year 2014. He is the first international student to be trained under Georgiy's guidance in his academy in Sochi, Russia. He also learned the art of makeup from London by Madeeha whose work has been well known and recognised in UK.

After that he travelled and lived in Azerbaijan for another intensive makeup and hair course under ShafaNovruz, the well-known artist and salon chain owner - ShafaStudio in Baku, Azerbaijan. Furthermore, he received education from Samer Khouzami and MakeupBy Mario, both topnotch international celebrity makeup artists.

Kunal worked as an assistant in Geetanjali salon in Khan market to understand the functioning and managing of salon. With rigorous skill training by Mrs Anju Chopra in Hairstyling and Makeup and Salon Management, he understood what he needs to do the best. Kunal Chopra has been a part of four India International beauty contest which was held internationally in various countries. He ran his own salon and medical spa in Radisson Blu Hotel Kaushambi for a brief period of three years.

Kunal has achieved a record of 315 makeup and hairstyling in 3 days for a residential wedding by in-house team consisting of Mrs Anju Chopra, Gomit Chopra along with himself. Following 3 years, he started a new salon and training academy in Yojna Vihar which one of the most luxurious and 6000 sq feet of area salon and academy section.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever