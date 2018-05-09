Makeup artist Namrata Soni sheds light on Sonam Kapoor's bridal look

Makeup guru Namrata Soni, who styled Bollywood's resident fashionista on her big day, decodes her cracker look



Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

Given the fashionista tag that has been attached to Sonam Kapoor, all eyes were on what the bride would wear on her big day. The actor looked resplendent in a red Anuradha Vakil creation as she married beau Anand Ahuja yesterday.



Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Arjun Kapoor

Speaking to mid-day after the Anand Karaj ceremony last morning, makeup artist Namrata Soni gushed, "Isn't she the most beautiful bride ever? We went with little eyeliner, keeping the focus on eyes and soft red-tinted lips. The antique headpiece was her idea. We combined it with a basic bun, decorated with mogras."

Sonam Kapoor was certain she would wear red on her wedding day. A source from Vakil's team revealed, "Sonam was in discussion with Anuradha for many months. The golden lotus motifs were also a collaborative decision. We ran a few designs by her and she picked this one."



Jacqueline Fernandez

Guests — including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez — started thronging the Bandra venue by 11.30 am as the couple proceeded with the nuptials.



Amitabh Bachchan

A guest at the ceremony said, "The traditional Sikh wedding comprised four laava pheras around the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. The wedding vows were followed by lunch. The highlight of the lunch was when Ranveer and Arjun sang Masakalli [Delhi 6] on stage. Anand and Sonam couldn't stop laughing at their antics." Within minutes of her wedding, she changed her user name on social media accounts to Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja.



Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi

A few hours later, it was time for the grand reception. The bride dazzled in a grey Anamika Khanna lehenga while Anand Ahuja, unsurprisingly, teamed his sherwani with a pair of sneakers. Karan Johar, who had an act lined up, came with mother Hiroo Johar. Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff were present as well.

