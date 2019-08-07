Making a case for the argumentative Indian

things-to-do

Set in ancient India, a play by Delhi's noted political street theatre group Jana Natya Manch, explores caste and gender, rebellion and nationalism, through the notion of tark in Buddhist philosophy

The cast includes Priyanka, Purshottam, Soman, Komita, Sudhanva, Amit and Satyam. Janam's members volunteer their time gratis

An argument when had is "a conversation in which two or more people disagree, often angrily". But an argument, when made, is "a reason or set of reasons that somebody uses to show that something is true or correct". It's the second dictionary meaning that has been intrinsic to the Indian subcontinent's tradition since ancient times, with logic and reason determining the course of a conversation. "But an argument is useful when it is allowed. The fewer the nuances, the more emotive the argument. And we are living in an emotive period," points out acclaimed playwright-director Abhishek Majumdar, speaking about how he expanded on the idea of tark (logic, reason) in Buddhist philosophy to, in turn, explore the ideas of caste and gender, rebellion and nationalism, freedom and courage in the play Tathagat.



Abhishek Majumdar (left) and Sudhanva Deshpande

Written and directed for Jana Natya Manch (Janam), a well-known political street theatre group established in 1973 by a group of Delhi's young theatre radicals including the late Sa­fdar Hashmi, the play will premiere in Mumbai this we­ekend. The group is here at the invitation of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, founded by late Narendra Dabholkar to fight superstition. And true to Janam's philosophy of taking theatre to people, Tathagat will be performed at colleges and community venues across the city.

The 35-minute play is set in an imaginary Buddhist kingdom in ancient India, where Haridas, a Shudra (in common parlance of the era) sculptor has carved a statue of Buddha out of black stone with three fingers missing. Deemed a traitor, he is sentenced to death by the king, but the queen differs. On her insistence, he agrees to hear Haridas's plea in the court. Thus begins a series of powerful arguments that analyse the difference between a traitorous and a rebellious act.



A performance at Mazdoor Kisan Camp in Ghaziabad

"There is a difference between being against the king, and the state. These terms are being used interchangeably, by design," says Majumdar. While the country grapples with the themes central to the play, what led to the idea of exploring them through a Buddhist kingdom in ancient India? "The idea was to keep it close enough to be able to explore it, but far enough to be metaphoric. If it's not metaphoric, it loses potency over a period of time and becomes too specific. Also, unlike the false history being paraded through the idea of a Hindu rashtra, India has always been home to multiple religions. And history must be told through them," he maintains.

Having written for plays on stage, it's Majumdar's first piece of writing for street theatre. The collaboration, Sudhanva Deshpande, actor and director with Janam, shares, was born out of mutual admiration. "Abhishek did a lot of homework, travelling with us to places where we perform. Logic and reason is one of the critical themes of the play. That we are here at the invitation of Dr Dabholkar's organisation is very special for us," he says.

The production is equally special for Majumdar, who feels, "Writing street plays is important for theatre makers like me, who are limited to the stage. The real audience here is the passers-by, who stop when theatre calls out to them."

ON August 9, 10 and 11

AT Multiple venues (ticketed event on August 11, 7 pm, Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO insider.in email jananatyamanch@gmail.com (for full schedule)

Entry Rs 250

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates