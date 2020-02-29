Making a mockery of meat

Food: Great

Ambiance: Minimalist

Service: Eco-Friendly

Cost: Reasonable

Verdict: 1.5/4

WhaT happens when you send non-vegetarians to a vegan place that has food made with mock meat? They either get offended, or they roll their eyes when they read the menu with items like kheema pav, unchicken makhani and unmutton Biryani. It's like someone "mocking" your preference for meat, but that's a debate we will leave for another day. However, we must admit at the onset that one such hardcore meat eater (read us) came away delighted after being served mock meats at Good Do on Carter Road. Reminiscent of the street-style greasy, meaty treats of Mohammed Ali Road, the kheema pav (R46) that comes on a small eco-friendly paper plate may not be as swimming in lard as the original. But boy, did the taste blow our minds. It scored a perfect 10 in terms of taste and texture. Next up, the fried crispies gurber (R119) was the eatery's take on chicken burger, and this one surprised us too. It is safe to say that if we didn't know that it was vegan, we could have easily passed it off as a fast-food chain's creation — only more flavourful.



Kheema pav

Trying our hands again on the Indian fare, it was time for the unchicken makhani with whole wheat paratha (R190). This creamy creation had us thinking about how one could reach this consistency in a gravy without using fresh cream. As our vegan friends would put it — "possibilities". Vegan meals force one to think out of the box.



Vegan coffee

In the case of the unmutton biryani (R103), we were expecting the usual soya chunks, disguised as mutton in a gravy and rice preparation. We were right. But what we weren't expecting was the fragrant, flavourful and well-spiced rice. We washed it down with mango (R70) and berry banana (R80) smoothies that had no added sugar. The meal ended on a happy note with a gooey moist coco mug cake (R66) and vegan coffee (R47), which had pea protein. The coffee might take some time to get used to, but if you think on the lines of 'good do' (pun intended), you'd like it.



Unchicken makhani with whole wheat paratha

The staff is polite and we did find their interiors with clean, minimalist decor to be an extension of their ethos of eating clean. Did the place convert us to veganism? No, it didn't. But we will still pick it over the other meatier options on the same street where we first fell in love with a chicken shawarma.



Moist coco mug cake



The eatery boasts of clean, minimalist decor

Time 11 am to 11 pm

At Good Do - the vegan eatery, 12 B, Ground Floor, Gagangiri Premises Building, Carter Road, Bandra West.

Call 8905444724

4/4 EXCEPTIONAL, 3/4 EXCELLENT, 2/4 VERY GOOD, 1/4 GOOD, 0.5/4 AVERAGE. Good Do didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates