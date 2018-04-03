Making big leaps

Popular TV and web actor Sukhmani Sadana is making her debut in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, also starring Abhishek Bachchan



Sukhmani Sadana

Popular TV and web actor Sukhmani Sadana is making her debut in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, also starring Abhishek Bachchan. She says, "It's a cameo but I always wanted to work with Anurag sir. It's a well-crafted character."

Born in a small-town in Punjab, Sukhmani studied at Welham Girls School, Dehradun. She moved to New Delhi for higher studies before she came to Mumbai. She says, "Ultimately my love for media got me to Mumbai. I did a diploma from the Xavier Institute in Advertising and Marketing which changed my life. I became a script writer for several agencies and got a few random offers by clients to act in my own written advertisements."

Sukhmani Sadana popularly starred in the TV series Khotey Sikkey and has penned two films with Vikram Bhatt's production house in 2013 and one with Kunal Kohli.

She said regarding these projects at the time, "After writing a short film for Kunal Kohli, I was lucky to get an opportunity to write a feature film for him. Right now I am writing two extremely different genres -- a romantic comedy for Kunal Kohli and two horror films for Vikram Bhatt."

Anurag Kashyap's is slated to release on 7th September, 2018.

Also read: Telly show 'Khotey Sikkey' actress Sukhmani Sadana turns writer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates