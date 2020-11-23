Making her name in the Bollywood and Punjabi entertainment industry, ravishing Yuvleen Kaur

Acting is not being someone different. It’s finding the similarity in what is apparently different, then finding themselves in there.

Raised In Patiala, Punjab, Yuvleen Kaur was always fascinated and astounded by the grandeur entertainment industry of India. She claims that she spent her childhood glued to the television watching daily soaps and movies which instilled a sense of ardor in her to pursue acting. Her emotive and artistic nature paved the way and evoked a kindling passion to become an extraordinary artist and showcase the world her talent. Yuvleen has made quite a name for herself in the entertainment industry by working in the top show of the channel Colors, Choti Sardarni. Yuvleen’s astounding work and acting in the eminent reality tv show got a great and positive response which encouraged and gave a kick start to her career.

Her first break was when Yuvleen was asked to audition for a blockbuster punjabi film. Her exemplary work in the film only catered to the growth of her career and increased her reach in the entertainment industry. After filming for her big break, Yuvleen got a prestigious offer from an esteemed and brilliant director for another punjabi hit movie. Released in 2018, the film was well received by the critics and the audience.The young and talented Yuvleen didn’t just confine to movies but also branched out and diversified her career by starring in music videos and albums. She has made an appearance in more than 30 notable and chartbuster music videos.

To expand and pursue her career in daily soaps and reality tv shows, Yuvleen moved to the city of dreams, Mumbai. Mumbai was where the young, ambitious and dexter artist, Yuvleen turned her expectations and dreams into reality. She auditioned for the renowned and now a leading show of the channel Colors, Choti Sardarni. Yuvleen fortunately got a call back and was selected to play the role of Jeeto and work with some staggering actors. This call was a major turning point in the journey of Yuvleen Kaur because it marked the start of her amazing career in Bollywood and gave Yuvleen a platform and recognition for her amazing work and remarkable talent.

