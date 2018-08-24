Making science fun

things-to-do

The event will include interactive activities such as quizzes, and will teach different concepts of science to kids via narration

Imagination is important for kids to become inventors, feels Professor Deshu or Priyank Deshmukh, who will conduct a fun science-meets-story-telling workshop. The event will include interactive activities such as quizzes, and will teach different concepts of science to kids via narration. One such interesting story is the discovery of a 400 million-year-old animal, which was earlier considered extinct.

Deshmukh will also cover lesser-known scientists who are the geniuses behind daily objects. For the participants to discover such names, he will pick daily objects and encourage the children to think of a story about its invention. The workshop is open for kids aged six and above.

ON August 25, 11 am to 12.30 pm

AT Khanani Tree, Industry Manor, Prabhadevi

LOG ON TO eventshigh.com

CALL 24306780

