Making sense of darkness in colour

World of possibilities

Hope is everything, and sometimes the only thing. It's why author Katherine Rundell's new collection, The Book of Hopes: Words and Pictures to Comfort, Inspire and Encourage Children in Lockdown, which has contributions from over 110 children writers and illustrators, makes for a delightful read. The book, which has been made available as a free PDF on the National Literacy Trust website, is full of optimism, with poetry and fairytales about humans, animals, birds, machines and many other alien and unreal beings. Rundell likes to describe herself as a "possibilityist"—a believer in the possibilities of creating a world of our dreams. A few weeks ago, when the world came to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus scare, Rundell launched the Hope Project, getting fellow writers and artists, whom she describes as "professional hunters of hope", to contribute short fiction/non-fiction and drawings that could inspire, especially in unsettling times like these.



Katherine Rundell. Pics courtesy/Nina Subin

To read: literacytrust.org.uk/family-zone/9-12/book-hopes/

Breaking down the virus

One day, this strange time will be over. The last line of Elizabeth Jenner, Kate Wilson & Nia Roberts's digital book is brimming with optimism, and so is the book. Titled Coronavirus: A book for children (Harper Collins), and available for free download in seven languages, including English, Hindi and Marathi, it serves as a guide to help kids make sense of everything that's happening around them due to the novel Coronavirus. Put together with inputs from Professor Graham Medley of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, two teachers and a child psychologist, the book answers key questions that kids might have. It is suitable for five to nine year olds.

Read here: https://harpercollins.co.in/product/coronavirus-a-book-for-children/

Nurse Dotty has advice

At a time, when we are confused about what's happening around us, an illustrated online book by Southampton-based Molly Watts, a registered children's nurse, is the sunshine that we and all the little ones need. Dave the Dog Is Worried About Coronavirus, "aims to open up the conversation about the Coronavirus and some of the things they might be hearing about it and provide truthful information in a reassuring and child friendly manner". The short read takes us through a conversation between an owl named Nurse Dotty who works in a "children's hospital up the hill" and her doggie neighbour, Dave. She tells him the truth about the illness—busting myths and rumours. You ought to read this heart-warming book.

Read here: https://nursedottybooks.com/dave-the-dog-is-worried-about-coronavirus-2/

