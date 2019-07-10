Malad wall collapse: Death toll rises to 29

mumbai-rains

The death toll in Malad wall collapse has now reached 29 after two injured victims being treated in the hospital succumbed. The patient identified as Prathmesh Bane (23) being treated at the KEM hospital passed away on Tuesday and another patient passed away on Monday. The compound wall of MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada in Malad had collapsed in the wee hours on July 2 due to heavy downpour.

Death toll at 29 in Malad wall collapse incident after a patient who was admitted to KEM hospital passed away yesterday. The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada has collapsed on 2nd July due to heavy rainfall. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/wMoWuoe687 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

A total of 121 people were injured of which 29 have been declared dead and 23 have been discharged. Treatment of 69 others is still underway. Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale visited the families of victims on July 4. On the day of the incident, Ashwini Joshi, the Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had said that the state government will provide Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC too will pitch in a similar amount. Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister and state minister for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar visited Shatabdi Hospital had also met the injured. A high-level probe has been ordered by the Chief Minister into the wall collapse incident.

With inputs from ANI

