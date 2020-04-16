Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta turn master chefs under quarantine!

Every since COVID-19 has struck the world, many government officials have been taking necessary measurements to stop the pandemic. While many are under lockdown, following social distancing, quarantine and self-isolation, many have found various ways to stay occupied while at home.

Speaking about the same, many Bollywood celebrities have found their calling! While many chose to clean and dance, a few took up singing and cooking. B-townies like Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta shared how much they are delighted to be at home with family.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt turned baker once again. She tried her hand in cooking a banana cake with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Take a look!

Preity Zinta too flaunted her cooking skills on social media. She learnt masala dosa while at home with mum Nilprabha and husband Gene Goodenough. Check this one out!

