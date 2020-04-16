Search

Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta turn master chefs under quarantine!

Updated: Apr 16, 2020, 08:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and many other celebrities have taken up cooking as a new hobby at the time of social distancing.

Preity Zinta and Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Celebrity Instagram account
Every since COVID-19 has struck the world, many government officials have been taking necessary measurements to stop the pandemic. While many are under lockdown, following social distancing, quarantine and self-isolation, many have found various ways to stay occupied while at home.

Speaking about the same, many Bollywood celebrities have found their calling! While many chose to clean and dance, a few took up singing and cooking. B-townies like Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta shared how much they are delighted to be at home with family.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMar 20, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt turned baker once again. She tried her hand in cooking a banana cake with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Take a look!

Preity Zinta too flaunted her cooking skills on social media. She learnt masala dosa while at home with mum Nilprabha and husband Gene Goodenough. Check this one out!

