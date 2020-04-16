Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta turn master chefs under quarantine!
Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and many other celebrities have taken up cooking as a new hobby at the time of social distancing.
Every since COVID-19 has struck the world, many government officials have been taking necessary measurements to stop the pandemic. While many are under lockdown, following social distancing, quarantine and self-isolation, many have found various ways to stay occupied while at home.
Speaking about the same, many Bollywood celebrities have found their calling! While many chose to clean and dance, a few took up singing and cooking. B-townies like Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta shared how much they are delighted to be at home with family.
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
On the other hand, Alia Bhatt turned baker once again. She tried her hand in cooking a banana cake with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Take a look!
Preity Zinta too flaunted her cooking skills on social media. She learnt masala dosa while at home with mum Nilprabha and husband Gene Goodenough. Check this one out!
Yesss ! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ It’s incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I’d rather be home safe than sorry. Its really nice to hang with mom & learn recipes of some of my fav. Dishes. Trying to stay positive & productive while we stay in ðÂÂ¤© #day16 #quarantine #cooking #dosa #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #ting
