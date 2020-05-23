Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor's Insta chat over this photo is pure gold!

Besties Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan seem to be missing each other during the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, the girls, along with the rest of their gang including Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, would frequently meet up and go out, but now, circumstances have changed and they haven't been able to catch up.

In such a situation, the BFFs have resorted to social media posts and videos calls to keep in touch with each other. Recently, Malaika shared a fresh as a daisy photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Yeah my Bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no makeup in lockdown... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials"

Of course, Bebo had to respond to the post! The stunning actress shared Malla's photo as her Instagram story and wrote, "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice for wine"

Well, do we smell an inside joke?

Be that as it may, both Kareena and Malaika have been keeping it light, fresh and breezy during the lockdown. The ladies have all but given up on makeup, and we're loving their au naturel looks!

