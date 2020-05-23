Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor's Insta chat over this photo is pure gold!
BFFs Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan indulged in some Insta 'gup-shup' recently. Check it out!
Besties Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan seem to be missing each other during the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, the girls, along with the rest of their gang including Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, would frequently meet up and go out, but now, circumstances have changed and they haven't been able to catch up.
In such a situation, the BFFs have resorted to social media posts and videos calls to keep in touch with each other. Recently, Malaika shared a fresh as a daisy photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Yeah my Bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no makeup in lockdown... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials"
Of course, Bebo had to respond to the post! The stunning actress shared Malla's photo as her Instagram story and wrote, "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice for wine"
Well, do we smell an inside joke?
Be that as it may, both Kareena and Malaika have been keeping it light, fresh and breezy during the lockdown. The ladies have all but given up on makeup, and we're loving their au naturel looks!
-
Arjun Rampal's better half Gabriella Demetriades looks drop-dead gorgeous even without any trace of makeup on her face. She captioned this photo: "Got dressed up to bake a cake." (All pictures/Celebrity Instagram accounts)
-
Yami Gautam looks refreshed with no makeup on, doesn't she? The Vicky Donor actress captioned this photo: "Post early-morning intense yoga face. Its another day of challenges, another day of possibilities! #filterfreemornings #stayhome #staysafe"
-
Aditi Rao Hydari took to social media to thank the police, state governments, health care workers for their service amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Doesn't she look stunning even without any makeup?
-
Disha Patani shared a hilarious video on Instagram which featured her sans makeup. And we must say, Disha is even prettier with no makeup on!
-
There's no better way to quarantine than with a good book and your pet snuggling up with you! Patralekhaa does this with ease and natural grace.
-
Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan has been busy taking care of her plants while quarantined at home. Doesn't she look lovely and sunkissed in this picture?
-
Karisma Kapoor took to baking a cake for her family and staff while being quarantined at home. The normally glam Lolo decided to keep it natural under lockdown. Doesn't she look fresh as a daisy?
-
Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday also decided to bake some cookies with little sister Rysa while under quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ananya usually likes to look put together, but this time around, she decided to ditch the makeup!
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Here she is chilling at home in the sunshine, devoid of any makeup, just flaunting her natural loveliness!
-
Anushka Sharma is one celebrity who doesn't seem to be a big fan of too much makeup. This goofy photo of her hanging out with husband Virat Kohli at home under quarantine is sure to bring a smile to your face!
-
Living in the times of corona doesn't mean you don't look after your health. And looking after your health means eating well and exercising. Deepika Padukone has got all of this down pat in all her natural glory!
-
Katrina Kaif, who's been swearing by home workouts during the lockdown, has also been keeping it easy-breezy while at home.
-
Another B-town diva who looks stunning without any makeup on is Malaika Arora. How pretty does she look even while she's homebound?
