Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan working out together is fitness goals, watch video

Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan are the new fitness buddies in town

Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan working out together. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial.

Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan are the new fitness buddies in town. Continuing with her motivational posts related to fitness, the owner of the well-toned body, Malaika shared a video on her Instagram. The post generally has her working out or having fun while training with her fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala and her pilate-instructor Namrata Purohit.

However, this video featured actor Sara Ali Khan. They both were seen doing back workout. Malaika shared the video and captioned: "Back with my strong #PilatesGirls. @saraalikhan95 @malaikaaroraofficial killing it and giving us some serious motivation [sic]."

Both, Malaika and Sara are religious advocates of fitness. The actors are always snapped outside their gym, or pilate studio, yoga studio or post dance rehearsals.

Talking about Sara's professional stint, she made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The debutante was lauded for her performance. She was later seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba with Ranveer Singh.

In case of Malaika Arora, the model-turned-actor-dancer is a huge fashionista and is in news for her rumoured affair with 12-years younger Arjun Kapoor. Reportedly, they kept their alleged relationship status under wraps and recently started giving caution to the wind by attending events and parties together. Malaika has also started partying with the Kapoor clan. Is that a yes from Arjun's family?

