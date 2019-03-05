Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan wish Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak on 10th marriage anniversary

bollywood

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak completed 10 years of their marriage on March 4, 2019

Amrita Arora with Shakeel Ladak. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/amuaroraofficial

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak completed ten years of their marriage on March 4, 2019. The couple tied the knot on March 4, 2009. To cherish their time spent together and express love for her husband, Amrita Arora shared a sweet post for Shakeel. She shared an old picture of them together, where Amrita is seen sitting on Shakeel's lap. In the picture, Amrita is seen sporting a sleeveless pink tee with jeans and a hat, while Shakeel sported a grey t-shirt and a hat.

Amrita Arora posted the picture and wrote: "CANNOT believe its 10 years today. Happy 10th anniversary @shaklad! This pic was days before we got married, we look the same.....NOT! hahahahha ...We got this baby, 10 years and million more to go. You the best my baby boy, Always and forever 'Love you [sic]."

Shakeel Ladak also shared a recent picture of them posing lovingly as they click a selfie together. In this picture, Amrita is seen resting her head on Shakeel's shoulder. Shakeel captioned the photo with some beautiful words that read, "Happy 10th Anniversary to Us dearest Amu Love you always forever [sic]"

Amrita's friend and socialite Deanne Panday also termed them as a "cute couple" and extended her wishes for the couple, who completed 10 years of togetherness. "The cutest couple ever and the cutest photo so had to steal it, happy anniversary you two hip & happy friends of ours, be the pumpkin pies always, God bless you both forever [sic]," read her post.

Amrita acknowledged her friend's post and replied saying, "thankyouuuu my lovely de [sic]"

Not just her, sister Malaika Arora, former brother-in-law, Arbaaz Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Amrita and Shakeel on the post.

Kim Sharma, Kanika Kapoor, Maria Goretti also wished the couple.

Apart from them, other friends from Bollywood including Shilpa Shetty, Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Poonam Damania, Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Neelam Kothari also wished Amrita and Shakeel on this special day.

Amrita and Shakeel have been inseparable. They have two sons, Azaan (9) and Rayaan (7).

Also Read: Amrita Arora 41st birthday: Tracing her journey through then and now photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates