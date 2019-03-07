Malaika Arora bonds with rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor's family, see photos

bollywood

Malaika Arora is seen bonding with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and other members from Arjun Kapoor's family

Natasha Poonawalla shared this photo on Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are painting the town red with their romance. The alleged couple is apparently considering a summer wedding this April 2019. Ever since rumours of them being one unit started doing the rounds. Both, Malaika and Arjun have been spotted spending time with each other's families and friends.

A photo shared by socialite Natasha Poonawalla has Malaika Arora posing with Arjun Kapoor along with the latter's cousins, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The photo also has Rhea's boyfriend, Karan Boolani and Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja. Not just Malaika, but her sister Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak were seen bonding with the Kapoors. Malaika had also shared a photo with Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram story on the latter's birthday.

The troupe is currently in Switzerland for the pre-wedding functions of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding party. In fact, the family also celebrated Rhea Kapoor's birthday on Tuesday on the foreign land. Natasha shared the photo and describing their bond, she wrote, "To many more giggles, dress ups, healthy meals and ragers! Happiest Birthday @rheakapoor [sic]"

Renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra was also a part of this family-friends frame. A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor was also seen bonding with Malaika's 16-year-old son from former husband Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan. During Christmas, Arjun paid a visit at Malaika's Bandra residence. The actor is often seen hanging out with Malaika's girl-gang - Karisma Kapoor, Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

In the same way, Malaika was a key part of Anil Kapoor's birthday bash and their Diwali party. Her pictures with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor prove that they seem to like Malaika.

Speaking about Arjun's relationship with Malaika, uncle Anil Kapoor had this to say: "I know Arjun very well and whatever makes him happy, makes me happy."

Not just once but time and again, Karan Johar has hinted towards Malaika and Arjun's relationship. Let's wait for the couple to make it official!

