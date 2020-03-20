Malaika Arora bonds with son Arhaan Khan as Coronavirus leads to quarantine

The Coronavirus scare has led to self-quarantine and this is likely to continue till March 31 or even longer. For all those who work round-the-clock, they have got the opportunity to stay at home and spend quality time with family. One of them is Malaika Arora.

We all know she is a doting mom and loves to spend time with her son Arhaan Khan. And now, taking to her Instagram account, she shared a candid moment of Arhaan and said she was bonding with him but it seemed he was busy with his phone. Well, it's good that social distancing has led to people finally getting time to spend with family.

Take a look right here:

And that's not all, The Label Life, an online fashion store for women with elevated essentials by Arora, Sussanne Khan, and Bipasha Basu, has also decided to work from home considering the sensitive situation. This is what Arora wrote in her post:

Well, for all those who love to see her gym videos and photos might be missing them a lot, but since all the celebrities are working out from home, she could do the same and start sharing some pictures and videos soon. We are waiting!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates