Malaika Arora celebrates 20 years of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

bollywood

Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' has completed 20 years on Tuesday and so has the iconic number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan's latest Instagram post will definitely make you feel old if you don't already do. Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' has completed 20 years on Tuesday and so has the iconic number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. Celebrating the same, Malaika has shared a still from the song on Instagram. This hindi version of AR Rahman's 'Thayya Thayya' became an overnight hit in 1998 and has managed to retain its freshness over the years.

A combination of Sukhwinder Singh's energetic voice, Shah Rukh Khan's charm, Malaika's breathtaking dance moves and choreographer Farah Khan's decision to shoot the song on top of a moving train, was what made the song a masterpiece. The song even featured as one of the top 10 songs of all time in an international poll conducted by The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The actress will be seen grooving to 'Hello Hello,' sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar, in Vishal Bhardwaj's Patakhaa. The music has been given by Vishal Bhardwaj and it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song will be filmed this week and rehearsals are on in a studio at Mira Road.

Also Read: Malaika Arora to do a sizzling number in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI