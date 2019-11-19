Malaika Arora ditches car, hops into an autorickshaw
Malaika Arora ditched her car and chose to hop into autorickshaw when she stepped out of home a while back
Bollywood scorcher Malaika Arora ditched her car and chose to hop into autorickshaw when she stepped out of home a while back. Looking gorgeous as ever in a white shirt teamed with matching hat and brown ankle boots, Malaika completed the designer look with a maroon handbag, reports pinkvilla.com.
She was accompanied by her mother, Joyce Polycarp.
Lately, the 46-year-old Malaika has mostly being making news thanks to rumours of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Although she has shared pictures with Arjun on Instagram, the couple is yet to formally announce their relationship in public.
In Bollywood, Malaika was last seen dancing to the beats of the 'Hello hello" number in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film "Pataakha", starring Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Malaika Arora was snapped with mother Joyce Polycarp and father Anil Arora at Amrita Arora Ladak's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
The fitness diva looked no less than a fashion icon in a white shirt dress she opted for the outing. Malaika Arora completed her casual look with tan coloured ankle-length boots and a hat during the visit to her sister's place.
-
Malaika Arora also thanked the paparazzi when snapped in the city. Speaking of her professional journey, Malaika was last seen in a song Hello Hello, from Vishal Bhardwaj's film Patakha.
-
On the personal front, Malaika Arora is currently said to be dating Arjun Kapoor. Sharing her wedding details, Malaika said in a talk show, "I'm all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [ concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends]. my girl gang."
In picture: Malaika Arora and her parents take a rickshaw ride from Amrita's home.
-
Malaika Arora said, adding that her best woman would be "my closest friend, Vahbiz Mehta." Even though they frequent one another's Instagram posts, Arora revealed that Kapoor isn't particularly fond of her photography skills. "He thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures.
-
Rakul Preet Singh was also snapped at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress opted for a yellow off-shoulder top, which she paired with basic blue denim and white sneakers for the outing.
-
On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Marjaavaan. Speaking about her role in the film, the actress said in an interview with mid-day, "I play a sex worker, who is headstrong and often indulges in shayari."
-
When Milap [Zaveri, director] approached me, he said that my character is like that of Rekha in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar [1978] or Tabu in Jeet [1997]. He explained that it was a powerful role. The screen time didn't bother me as I didn't want to go by perception; instead, I wanted to take the risk," Rakul Preet Singh further added.
-
Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also snapped with family at the same eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The father-son duo Raj Kundra and Viaan Kundra looked uber-cool in their casual outfit.
-
Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed off her classy side in a floral red asymmetrical dress during the outing. On the work front, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Nikamma.
-
Sharing her loved up relationship with husband Raj, Shilpa Shetty said in a media interaction, "We didn't have phones. Mobiles came in the late 1990s or I would say early 1990s, around 1996 if I am not mistaken and trust me it was very unaffordable. It was really expensive."
-
Shilpa Shetty further added: "Yeah, the way we dialled the person and leave blank calls. I just feel it was simpler. I don't know, I can't even describe it. Life is just so complicated today; we just complicate it for ourselves. And also there's so much pressure today, on relationships. But I think you just have to go with the flow."
In picture: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Viaan Kundra and Sunanda Shetty at the restaurant.
Malaika Arora, Joyce Polycarp, Anil Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Viaan Kundra were spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Spat between Sidharth and Asim continues, Team Paras wins Swayamvar task