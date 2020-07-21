Search

Malaika Arora embraces new normal as she steps out

Updated: Jul 21, 2020, 08:02 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Malaika Arora has taken to her Instagram account to share a selfie with a mask, calls this situation the new normal!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Malaika Arora
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is embracing the new normal, and she has captured the moment for followers on Instagram. The actress shared a selfie wearing a mask on Instagram Stories. She clicked the selfie as she stepped out. ''Let's do this #newnormal," she captioned the image. In the image, Malaika is seen wearing a black jacket. Have a look right here:

Malaika Arora Instagram Story

Recently, Malaika had shared that a lot of people don't know the fact that she can "actually sing". Talking about her hidden talent, Malaika had said: "People don't know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me."

