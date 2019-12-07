MENU
Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis to judge dance show

Updated: Dec 07, 2019, 08:48 IST | IANS | Mumbai

In addition to the judges, who are coming together on the small screen for the first time, there will be 12 mentors.

Malaika Arora
Celebrities Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis will reportedly judge "India's Best Dancer". The dance show will have a home grown format and will be produced by Frames, which has backed shows like "Dance India Dance 3", "DID L'il Masters 2" and "Nach Baliye 5".

It is said to be the "toughest dance reality show" so far. Auditions are expected to begin next month. In addition to the judges, who are coming together on the small screen for the first time, there will be 12 mentors.

The show is expected to premiere in February 2020 on Sony Entertainment Television."

