Malaika Arora gets trolled for her photo

Malaika Arora was trolled on social media after she shared a photograph of herself flaunting what many felt was armpit hair. Arora shared a behind-the-scene monochrome image of her from a photoshoot, on Instagram.

A section of social media users criticised it. The post, however, received over three million likes. Social media users commented that she should have waxed before the shoot, while some even found it disgusting. One user wrote, "At least shave your armpits, that's disgusting", while another wrote, "I can see those dirty underarms."

#bts.... A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMay 28, 2019 at 7:51pm PDT

Some supported her bold move. A follower wrote, "Love the unedited underarms", and another commented, "Being real is the new sexy." There was a user who pointed out the hypocrisy by writing, "So apparently men are allowed to have hair in the underarm area and if women have them, it's disgusting and pathetic? Way to go, hypocrisy!"

