Malaika Arora has a new way to inspire you all with her Monday Motivation posts on Instagram

After inspiring people with her quotes every Monday, Malaika Arora now has a new idea for her Monday Motivation posts on Instagram
Up until now, Malaika Arora used to take to her Instagram account and post a picture or a video of her working out in the gym that was accompanied by an inspiring caption every Monday. This led to a tremendous rise in her followers. Now, the actress has a new way to inspire all her fans and followers.
Well, more than mere inspirational quotes, she now has inspirational challenges for all those out there who aspire to be like her. And her recent Monday post marks the beginning of that something very new. She took to her Instagram account and wrote- Hello world, I'm starting a new way of spreading my #malaikasmondaymotivation with you. Every Monday, I'll challenge you with a yoga pose that I do at @thedivayoga.
This would give all of you to have the opportunity to be featured on her and The Diva Yoga page. Have a look at the post right here:
Hello world, I'm starting a new way of spreading my #malaikasmondaymotivation with you. Every Monday, I'll challenge you with a yoga pose that I do at @thedivayoga All you have to do is this: - get into the pose - upload a picture of you in that pose - tag @thedivayoga and me. - get a chance to be featured on our page. This week's pose is Pincha Mayurasana, also known as a forearm stand. And here's how to achieve the pose - From a downward dog, Slowly bend your elbows and place them on the floor for a dolphin - keep them directly under your shoulders. - Raise your hips up. - Lift up your right leg, and kick up the left leg off the floor - Your feet can touch the wall or remain in the air - Remain in this position for few seconds. - Keep your head away from the floor Now remember, practice makes you perfect. So don't worry if you fall the first few times. All that matters is getting back up and trying again. Now let's see those pictures rolling in. Also, if you are doing it for the first time, do take the right assistance for the same!
Well, if you look at her picture carefully, this seems tough but not impossible to achieve if you're fit enough to attempt it. Those of you all trying this for the first time, be careful. But what's the harm in giving it a try? And people have already started sharing this pose with the actress and she even shared some of them on her Insta stories, take a look:
Do you want to be the next lucky one?
