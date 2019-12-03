Malaika Arora has a new way to inspire you all with her Monday Motivation posts on Instagram

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Up until now, Malaika Arora used to take to her Instagram account and post a picture or a video of her working out in the gym that was accompanied by an inspiring caption every Monday. This led to a tremendous rise in her followers. Now, the actress has a new way to inspire all her fans and followers.

Well, more than mere inspirational quotes, she now has inspirational challenges for all those out there who aspire to be like her. And her recent Monday post marks the beginning of that something very new. She took to her Instagram account and wrote- Hello world, I'm starting a new way of spreading my #malaikasmondaymotivation with you. Every Monday, I'll challenge you with a yoga pose that I do at @thedivayoga.

This would give all of you to have the opportunity to be featured on her and The Diva Yoga page. Have a look at the post right here:

Well, if you look at her picture carefully, this seems tough but not impossible to achieve if you're fit enough to attempt it. Those of you all trying this for the first time, be careful. But what's the harm in giving it a try? And people have already started sharing this pose with the actress and she even shared some of them on her Insta stories, take a look:

Do you want to be the next lucky one?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates