Malaika Arora has a strong reaction to the untimely and unending Mumbai rains

The Mumbai showers can be bliss, a season of a breeze after scorching heat. What if they overstay their welcome? 2019 seems to be that year when the Monsoon just refuses to leave. The city is known for its unpredictable showers but who would have thought they would continue till November. It was raining profusely on November 7 and the citizens were left shocked and surprised.

One such Mumbai citizen was Malaika Arora, who had a strong reaction to the never-ending rains. She may not have posted anything on her Instagram account, she did post two Insta stories to express her reaction and a rather scathing one.

Her thoughts may be a reflection of ours, after all, who expects to get drenched in November? Have a look:

She continued with another story, captioning it- November rain. Check it out right here:

Malaika Arora is extremely popular on social media due to her Monday Motivation posts and also some scorching pictures. Be it traditional or western attires, the actress always nails her look, and the credit goes to her aura and the way she carries herself, with poise and panache.

She has now moved towards the space of fashion and clothing too, called The Label Life, and she happens to be the style editor along with Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu. On November 7, she posted a picture wearing a Polka Skirt and said people could find such polka skirts designed by her on the mentioned website. Take a look right here:

What can we expect the actress to dabble with next? Any guesses?

