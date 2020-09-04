Malaika Arora has lost track of what day it is; here's why

Malaika Arora seems a little confused lately. She has lost track of what day it is. "Is the weekend here??? Kinda lost track," Malaika wrote with a new picture she has posted on Instagram, where she dons a no-makeup look.

Malaika had recently doled out tips for fans on how to deal with acne breakouts.

In fact, she has been sharing beauty secrets with her followers quite often during the lockdown. Not long ago, she shared how coffee can be good for health, too.

"Who said coffee is always bad for your health. Here's a tip to turn that villain into a hero," she captioned a post on Instagram.

Then she shared her secret. "Body scrub: Mix the leftover coffee ground with Some brown sugar and coconut oil. It serves as an easy, instant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health #MalaikasTrickOrTip #OrganicBodyScrub#DIYBodyScrub," she wrote.

