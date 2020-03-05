Malaika Arora has the most unique take on the Coronavirus!

The nation and the world are grappling with the brutality of the Coronavirus, which is yet to be cured. Although Rakhi Sawant posted a video on Instagram where she claimed to have destroyed it by flying all the way to China, the virus still continues to claim lives, which is really unfortunate. And amidst all this, people have begun taking precautions and are preventing physical contact.

You all must have seen Anupam Kher's video on the same, now it's time to see Malaika Arora's take on it. She's a fashionista and seldom fails to impress the fashion police. And ever since the number of photographers has increased, Bollywood has seen the rise and rise of the obsession of the Airport Looks. Taking inspiration from this new look, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared something that will surely make you chuckle.

She wrote- Airport fashion 2019 vs Airport fashion 2020. Take a look:

Well, we must say this was something really witty. And talking about her Instagram account, did you all see her latest Monday Motivation post? Well, here it is in case you missed:

And coming back to the virus again here's hoping everyone stays safe!

