Malaika Arora has the most unique take on the Coronavirus!
As the nation is grappling with the Coronavirus, Malaika Arora has a unique take on it and it will surely make you chuckle!
The nation and the world are grappling with the brutality of the Coronavirus, which is yet to be cured. Although Rakhi Sawant posted a video on Instagram where she claimed to have destroyed it by flying all the way to China, the virus still continues to claim lives, which is really unfortunate. And amidst all this, people have begun taking precautions and are preventing physical contact.
You all must have seen Anupam Kher's video on the same, now it's time to see Malaika Arora's take on it. She's a fashionista and seldom fails to impress the fashion police. And ever since the number of photographers has increased, Bollywood has seen the rise and rise of the obsession of the Airport Looks. Taking inspiration from this new look, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared something that will surely make you chuckle.
She wrote- Airport fashion 2019 vs Airport fashion 2020. Take a look:
Well, we must say this was something really witty. And talking about her Instagram account, did you all see her latest Monday Motivation post? Well, here it is in case you missed:
View this post on Instagram
Hello there, lovely Divas! Welcome to Monday. Yipeeeeeeee This week’s #malaikasmoveoftheweek is my fav, a Handstand. Don’t forget to tag @thedivayoga, me and #malaikasmoveoftheweek when you post. Here’s how you can do it: - Start in Downward Dog, with your palms spread on the floor. Slowly start lifting your foot, shifting your weight on the balls of your feet - Bend your right knee, lifting the heel. Press down with your hands and lift your left leg upwards. Turn your biceps forwards and push down into your hands and straighten your elbows. Focus your vision a few inches in front of your hands - Arms firm, bend right knee and hop the leg off the floor. Your weight should be on your hands, keep your core tight at this point. Slowly start bending your legs like an open scissor. Rotate your thighs towards your core - Keep breathing regularly and to come out of the pose, first bring your right leg down slowly, and then the left - Rest in child’s pose for a moment This pose will definitely get you started onto a powerful week! Have a good one, Divas! #malaikasmondaymotivation âÂ¨#divayoga #divas #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymotivation #yogapose #yogalife #yogapose #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #ygoagirl #yogagram #yogainmumbai #yogastudios
And coming back to the virus again here's hoping everyone stays safe!
