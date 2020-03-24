Malaika Arora to host yoga sessions online amid lockdown

With social distancing being the need of the hour, Malaika Arora has taken her wellness venture online. The members-only facility of her yoga outlet, Sarva & Diva Yoga, has now been opened to the public to use without a fee. Arora, who is recovering from a back injury, will be hosting one of the sessions this week, says, "We are fighting a collective battle at the moment, and a major step we can take is build our immune system and take necessary precautions. Hence, we have launched community workouts online so that people can be physically, mentally and emotionally fit. We encourage everyone to spare 30 minutes every day to join us for these sessions."

Arora's business partner Sarvesh Shashi seconds her as he emphasises the need to boost one's immunity."[In one part of our programme], we provided immunity-booster modules, which are accessible in six languages. Through another part, we are creating an interactive atmosphere, encouraging people to work out together. During these stressful times, we are also addressing issues related to anxiety by demonstrating breathing exercises."

