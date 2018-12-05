Malaika Arora: I avoid letting age bother me

bollywood

Malaika Arora doesn't shy away from confessing that she felt her body "slowed down" once she hit 40

Malaika Arora

While age seems to have played little mischief with her frame, Malaika Arora doesn't shy away from confessing that she felt her body "slowed down" once she hit 40.

"Even though I have always been working out, it was not like being 25 anymore. The body goes through so much over the years that it certainly slows down. It's not as receptive as it was after 40. So, it [takes effort to] overcome that. I avoid letting age bother me, or let my mind slow down."

Recently, Malaika Arora has been in the news for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. While the two still officially refuse to open up on their relationship, Arjun has announced on Koffee With Karan that he is no longer single.

The duo has apparently purchased a plush apartment for themselves. Talking about the same, a source close to the couple informed Pinkvilla saying, "Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves. Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details."

B-town is also abuzz of Malaika and Arjun tying the knot in April 2019.

Also Read: Is Malaika Arora making it official by flaunting this 'AM' pendant?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates