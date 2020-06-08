Malaika Arora is back with her Monday Motivation posts, shares her 'move of the week'
Malaika Arora's Monday Motivation posts were away for a while but the actress has now posted a new move, a new challenge for all her fans. She also reveals what kept her away for so long!
Malaika Arora started something on her Instagram that was called the Monday Motivation posts. Every week, there was a new challenge for her fans that challenged their athletic skills and fitness. Arora is known for being a stickler for fitness and is an absolute enthusiast when it comes to exercising and staying fit.
Before the lockdown happened, she was regularly spotted at her gym along with sister Amrita Arora. Unfortunately, over the last three months, we have seen her throwback pictures and videos, candid shots that capture her gorgeousness, but those motivation posts were missing. The good news is they are now back.
She wrote a long post explaining the reason behind the absence of such posts and what the new challenge for everyone was. Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone. I know you've been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this 'new normal' and a lot of you have been asking me what I'm doing at home, how I'm staying regular at my workouts. So here I am, back at it and back for you, with #malaikasmoveoftheweek So all of you who've been spending Monday's wondering what to do, its time to stretch out those muscles! Remember to tag @sarvayogastudios & me when you do the pose. This week's move is Halasana and here's how you can do it: 1. Lie on your back with your palms facing the ground 2. Take a deep breathe in and with that exhale, press your palms into the floor and raise your legs towards the ceiling 3. For added support you can place your hands on your lower back 4. You can also bend your knees if you're losing balance 5. Slowly & gradually, try touching your feet to the ground behind 6. Breathe slowly. To come out of the post, slowly release your hands from your back and bring your feet flat on the ground Halasana is known to calm you sympathetic nervous system and flush out toxins - from your body and your mind. Now let's see some beautiful pictures rolling in and get the week started! #malaikasmoveoftheweek #mylifemyyoga #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #yogaplusmondays #mondaymotivation #fitindiamovement
The last time we saw her Monday Motivation post, it was a headstand variation and this is what the actress had written- "Hey Divas! #malaikasmondaymotivation
Hope you had a lovely weekend, I sure did! Here's a dose of motivation with #malaikasmoveoftheweek - A Headstand Variation. Steps to do the pose:
1. Sit in Vajrasana, inhale and come onto your knees
2. Exhale and place your palms & head on the floor, both in the same line
3. Inhale, tuck your toes under and slowly try to straighten your legs
4. Support your body with the crown of your head, your hands and your feet on the ground
5. Keep your head steady and do move it
6. To further stretch yourself, slowly take your arms behind your back, interlocking your fingers
7. Make sure the weight isn't being felt on your neck and keep breathing regularly to avoid injuries
.
This is a difficult pose, so remember that eery step closer to it in a success in itself. Just like this week, take it one step at a time and before you know, you'll have kicked ass!" (sic)
In case you missed her post, here it is again:
As stated above, Arora has been keeping in touch with her fans by uploading throwback pictures and videos. She has been a part of the industry for over 22 years. Her claim to fame happened in the form of Mani Ratnam's Dil Se where the song Chaiyya Chaiyya immortalised her forever. An iconic song shot atop a train, it attained cult status for its infectious tune, breathtaking moves, and imaginative choreography.
She then became one of the most promising artists in the industry. Right from Kaal Dhamaal to Anarkali Disco Chali to Munni Badnaam Hui, there was a sea of blockbuster songs. Once the lockdown ends, it seems Arora would be back to her schedule of rigorous fitness sessions!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe