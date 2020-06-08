Malaika Arora is back with her Monday Motivation posts, shares her 'move of the week'

Malaika Arora started something on her Instagram that was called the Monday Motivation posts. Every week, there was a new challenge for her fans that challenged their athletic skills and fitness. Arora is known for being a stickler for fitness and is an absolute enthusiast when it comes to exercising and staying fit.

Before the lockdown happened, she was regularly spotted at her gym along with sister Amrita Arora. Unfortunately, over the last three months, we have seen her throwback pictures and videos, candid shots that capture her gorgeousness, but those motivation posts were missing. The good news is they are now back.

She wrote a long post explaining the reason behind the absence of such posts and what the new challenge for everyone was. Have a look at the post right here:

The last time we saw her Monday Motivation post, it was a headstand variation and this is what the actress had written- "Hey Divas! #malaikasmondaymotivation

Hope you had a lovely weekend, I sure did! Here's a dose of motivation with #malaikasmoveoftheweek - A Headstand Variation. Steps to do the pose:

1. Sit in Vajrasana, inhale and come onto your knees

2. Exhale and place your palms & head on the floor, both in the same line

3. Inhale, tuck your toes under and slowly try to straighten your legs

4. Support your body with the crown of your head, your hands and your feet on the ground

5. Keep your head steady and do move it

6. To further stretch yourself, slowly take your arms behind your back, interlocking your fingers

7. Make sure the weight isn't being felt on your neck and keep breathing regularly to avoid injuries

This is a difficult pose, so remember that eery step closer to it in a success in itself. Just like this week, take it one step at a time and before you know, you'll have kicked ass!" (sic)

In case you missed her post, here it is again:

As stated above, Arora has been keeping in touch with her fans by uploading throwback pictures and videos. She has been a part of the industry for over 22 years. Her claim to fame happened in the form of Mani Ratnam's Dil Se where the song Chaiyya Chaiyya immortalised her forever. An iconic song shot atop a train, it attained cult status for its infectious tune, breathtaking moves, and imaginative choreography.

She then became one of the most promising artists in the industry. Right from Kaal Dhamaal to Anarkali Disco Chali to Munni Badnaam Hui, there was a sea of blockbuster songs. Once the lockdown ends, it seems Arora would be back to her schedule of rigorous fitness sessions!

