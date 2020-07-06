Malaika Arora is back with Monday Motivation, shares move of the week

It's only to the credit of Malaika Arora's fitness that she was able to come up with something called the Monday Motivation. Every Monday, she shares a move or an 'Asana' for her fans and asks them to try these moves. The best ones and the nearly perfect ones make it to her Instagram story.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared this week's move- Marichyasana. To know what it means and how to do it, have a look at her post right here:

That's not all, she had also shared on her Instagram account how to boost your immunity by sharing a video with all her fans. But her Instagram account isn't all about fitness but about her friends too. She is also very fond of sharing throwback pictures with her girl gang that comprises of sister Amrita Arora and BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

