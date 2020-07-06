Malaika Arora is back with Monday Motivation, shares move of the week
Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and now is back with her Monday Motivation post, takes to Instagram to share the move of the week!
It's only to the credit of Malaika Arora's fitness that she was able to come up with something called the Monday Motivation. Every Monday, she shares a move or an 'Asana' for her fans and asks them to try these moves. The best ones and the nearly perfect ones make it to her Instagram story.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared this week's move- Marichyasana. To know what it means and how to do it, have a look at her post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Hello everybody! hope you guys had a great weekend doing all the things you love! We’re back with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek #malaikasmondaymotivation Today’s asana is Marichyasana! As you post your pictures, do not forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios & @thedivayoga 1. Still with your back straight, legs straightened out in front of you. Bend your left knee and place the foot flat on the floor, near your inner right thigh. 2. Twist your torso to the right and press your left shoulder against the inside of your left knee. Then exhale and face forward 3. Extend your left & rotate it inward. As you reach the left arm forward, lengthen your chest & push the left shin into the armpit. Exhale, and take the left arm outside of the leg. 4. Exhale and take your right hand behind your back and if possible, hold your right wrist with your left hand. Exhale, extend your torso ahead keeping your back long. Be careful not to hunch your back 5. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side This pose can be tricky so please be careful and only do as much as your body allows you to! Thank you for the lovely shot @bythegram #everydayisyogaday #sarvayoga #divayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #malaikasmoveoftheweek
That's not all, she had also shared on her Instagram account how to boost your immunity by sharing a video with all her fans. But her Instagram account isn't all about fitness but about her friends too. She is also very fond of sharing throwback pictures with her girl gang that comprises of sister Amrita Arora and BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.
