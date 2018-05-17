Malaika Arora is on a blissful solo trip to Los Angeles, see photos

Malaika Arora is currently in Los Angeles and is living life to the fullest



The super stylish and glamorous Malaika Arora has jetted off to Los Angeles! The diva is indulging herself in a week of glorious sun, sand and fun in the La La Land. The dance diva and popular TV personality is exploring the good Life in L.A. – shopping and city sights, spa therapies, a one-on-one session with celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin and the local nightlife scene are just the tip of the iceberg.

Her first day, full of indulgences was ended on a fitness high with a private beach yoga session on the famous shores of Venice Beach. With some of the top L.A. yoga instructors leading her through the session, Malaika was all recharged to take on her next exciting day in sunny L.A.

Day two of Malaika Arora's Los Angeles adventure got off to a sunny and scenic start as she explored Downtown L.A.'s hottest spots. It began with a ride up Angel's Flight - one of L.A.'s most historic landmarks which reopened to the public in late 2017 and was featured in the award-winning film, La La Land.

This was followed by a visit to the historically unique, distinctively local Freehand Hotel. Malaika spent the afternoon at Freehand's beautiful rooftop pool - swimming, sunbathing and taking in the sweeping views of Downtown L.A.





Malaika ended her day with dinner at Manuela. Sitting within the hidden courtyard of Hauser and Wirth art gallery in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles, Manuela is a destination for food, art, and culture with a distinctive and seasonal menu celebrating the best locally-sourced produce.

