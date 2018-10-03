Malaika Arora Khan, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah grooved to Chogada from LoveYatri

bollywood

As the Chogada fever is gripping the nation, many celebs like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Daisy Shah, Anusha Dandekar amongst others were seen shaking their leg on this much-loved song

Malaika Arora Khan, Daisy Shah and Suneil Shetty

Right upon its release, Chogada from LoveYatri has become the talk of the town not only amongst the audience but also amongst the Celebs. Turning out to become an instant chartbuster, Chogada has kept the audience hooked to his festive beats.

As the Chogada fever is gripping the nation, many celebs Like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Daisy Shah, Anusha Dandekar amongst others were seen shaking their leg on this much-loved song.

The romantic musical drama has generated hysteria among the younger generation during the upcoming Navratri festival. The soundtracks are in the Top 7 list of iTunes with Chogada at number one, Akh Lad Jaave at number four, Dholida at number six and Tera Hua at number seven.

Chogada has emerged to be the Garba anthem of the year and Akh Lad Jaave seems likely to be a club favourite. Tera Hua has romance woven in while Dholida is charming. The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri.

LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri. LoveYatri is written by Niren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Obsessed With Chogada From LoveYatri

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates