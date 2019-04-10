Malaika Arora looks bright and beautiful at mid-day Guide Restaurant Awards

bollywood

Malaika Arora dazzled at the mid-day Guide Restaurant Awards in a silk pleated gown. The event was also attended by Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani among others

Malaika Arora shared this picture on her Instagram account

On Tuesday, April 9, Malaika Arora attended the prestigious Guide Restaurant Awards held by mid-day. The beauty arrived at the event in a yellow silk pleated gown with a plunging neckline. With dark red lipstick and hair tied in a neat ponytail sans any jewellery, Malaika looked gorgeous.

The 43-year-old shared a post about this unique award function where she presented the award for New Restaurant to Gauri Devidayal, Jay Yousuf and Sumit Gambhir for Miss T at mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards held at St Regis Mumbai.

Malaika shared some photos on Instagram that swept her followers off their feet.

Apart from Malaika, other B-town celebs present at the award show were Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Esha Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Amyra Dastur, Boman Irani among others.

Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and often shares pictures of her healthy meals on Instagram. She also shares pictures of snacks she munches on to satiate her hunger pangs. The model-actress-dancer-reality show judge advocates yoga and promotes it extensively through her social media account.

One should take a cue from Malaika Arora to remain this fit and gorgeous at 43!

