Malaika Arora: Modelling will always be special

LFW announced the model auditions for its Summer/Resort 2019 edition. It will be held on December 14 at St. Regis in Mumbai

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actress Malaika Arora, who will be one of the judges for the auditions of models for the forthcoming edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019, says that she is extremely nostalgic about her modelling days.

"Modelling will always hold a special place in my life. It marks the start of my journey in this industry. I am extremely nostalgic about my early days as a model. I owe everything that I have learnt to my mentors," Malaika said in a statement.

"Lakme Fashion Week is a platform that provides aspiring models with a launchpad that one can only dream of. I am thrilled to be a part of the hunt for fresh talent," said Malaika.

The actress along with designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, show director Anu Ahuja, Head of Innovations, Lakme -- Ashwath Swaminathan and Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance -- Jaspreet Chandok will be judging the show.

The fashion week is credited with launching some of India's most successful models including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anjali Lama, Bhumika Arora, Pooja Mor and Kiara Advani.

Swaminathan says that he is looking forward to the upcoming edition where new talent spotted in these auditions will sport the latest trends in beauty and fashion at the fashion gala.

Vice President and Head of Fashion at IMG Reliance, Chandok, said, "Every season, we at Lakme Fashion Week aim at introducing new and fresh talent by providing the ideal platform to make a promising debut. This season too, we continue our commitment to present fresh talent on the runway."

