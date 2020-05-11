Malaika Arora on Mother's Day: Lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one

Giving a shout out to all the mothers on Mother's Day, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Sunday penned a message where she expressed gratitude for being a mom and said that she is lucky that she has one.

The 46-year-old star put out a post on Instagram where she celebrated the spirit of motherhood by posting pictures. The post featured two pictures, the first one shows Arora along with her mom, where the star is sporting a bikini as the two pose and smile for the camera. The second one is a throwback picture that shows Malaika carrying her baby boy Arhaan in her arms as she looks into the camera.

In the post accompanying the picture, she wrote, "When u plant a seed, it needs love and care to grow into a beautiful tree. It needs water, air, sunlight and nurturing. That is a Mother! She is our sunlight, she is our water, she is our air. She is life! I am lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one. Happy Mother's Day to alll........ my superhero [?][?][?][?] #todayneveryday."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes from celebrities including Farah Khan and fans.

Celebrity followers including Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Dino Morea and sister Amrita Arora left heart emojis in awe of the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, scores of Bollywood stars including, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Anushka Sharma and others are celebrating Mother's Day by posting special videos and pictures dedicated to their moms and kids.

